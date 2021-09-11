The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

