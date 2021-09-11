The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

