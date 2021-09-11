The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Down 1.9%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $297.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The Westaim had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 265.70%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

