The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

