THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.33 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $75,615.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

