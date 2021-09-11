Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

