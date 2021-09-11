THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Tops $68.63 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $68.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00019620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00067375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00182673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.56 or 0.99982685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.30 or 0.07125983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00855247 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

