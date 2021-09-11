ThreeFold (TFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,981.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $5,981.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00123740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013962 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

