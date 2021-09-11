Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $11,094,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

