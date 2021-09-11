Thunder Token (TT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.77 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $93.41 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00472951 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.