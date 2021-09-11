Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $683,391.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00059392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00161100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043360 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars.

