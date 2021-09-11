TigerCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.98 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $737,882.69 and approximately $6.98 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00756876 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

