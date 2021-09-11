TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,495,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Global-e Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94.
GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.