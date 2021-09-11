TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,495,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Global-e Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

