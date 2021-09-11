TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 96,500 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of SEMrush worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

