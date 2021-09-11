TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 646,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Codex DNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock.

Codex DNA Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

