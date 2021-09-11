TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $33.24 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

