TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

TUFN stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

