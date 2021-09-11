TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

