TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,885 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 4.42% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPGY opened at $11.56 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 35,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $448,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,886.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

