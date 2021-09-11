TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Certara worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $21,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 101.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 970,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682,468 shares of company stock valued at $201,019,405 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERT stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

