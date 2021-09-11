TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.