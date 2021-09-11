TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,765 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.