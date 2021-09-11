TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Gentex worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after acquiring an additional 589,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 677,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

