TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $28.16 Million Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,409 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Sun Country Airlines worth $28,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $17,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $30.09 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

