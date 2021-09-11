TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Exponent worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

