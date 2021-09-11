TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $28.83 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,547. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

