TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,465.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,326.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

