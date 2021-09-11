TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.88 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 943,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,877,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

