TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.70 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,696,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.44 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

