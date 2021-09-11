TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Saia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.