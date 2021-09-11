TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

TTEK stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

