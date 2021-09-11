TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 234,805 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.30 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

