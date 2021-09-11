TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 299,110 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Pulmonx worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock worth $97,197,634 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

