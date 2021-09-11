TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,970 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

