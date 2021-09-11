TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 368,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.12% of MVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $39.00 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

