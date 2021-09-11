TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Patria Investments worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of PAX stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.42 million and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.