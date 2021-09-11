TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of HUYA worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HUYA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in HUYA by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $10.07 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

