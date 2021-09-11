TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,576 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,176 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.