TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lightspeed POS worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,867,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

