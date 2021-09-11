TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Vertex worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VERX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vertex by 206.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 396.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 231,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.71 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

