TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 144,800 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.74% of Priority Technology worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,013 shares of company stock worth $64,148 in the last three months. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.52. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

