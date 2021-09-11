TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Arcus Biosciences worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

