TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $13.94 Million Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $4,447,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $10,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FA opened at $24.13 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

