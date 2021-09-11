TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $13.94 Million Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $4,447,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $10,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FA opened at $24.13 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
