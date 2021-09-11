TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Malibu Boats worth $26,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $294,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $337,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.