TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $329.46 million and $16.44 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00013511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

