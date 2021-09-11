Tixl Market Cap Reaches $20.77 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $406,259.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

