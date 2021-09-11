TOP Price Down 14.2% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $885,912.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

