TOP (TOP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,694.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. TOP has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $163,694.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

