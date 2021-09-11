TopBidder Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,866.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,866.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,701 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

