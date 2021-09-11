Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Hits $71.06 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.06 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $64.61 or 0.00141509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

